Premium mobile game Headland coming to Switch with enhancements

by SquallSnake on January 10, 2022
Switch
Headland
The imagination core from Nor’s Headland is shattered. With his robot friends he has to find the fragments & fight to regain his limitless creativity. Headland is scheduled to be released on the Switch eShop January 13, 2022.

Headland is a fantastical imaginary world filled with vibrant colors and silly creatures. Fight a host of monsters with fast paced but accessible controls.

Unlock new weapons in arenas and upgrade them at the living forge using resources gathered on your journey. Define your playstyle and grow empowered as you invest in your favourite weapons.

Headland is a game that you can finish. 5 hours of rich story-driven and action packed gameplay with a satisfying ending for all ages.

Journey through a story full of vivid characters and explore a beautiful imaginary world with lush meadows, deep caves and dark castles. Make friends along the way and confront your fears in a little adventure about a big imagination.

