Poultry shooter Crazy Chicken Xtreme now available on Switch and Playstation

by SquallSnake on June 15, 2022
Crazy Chicken Xtreme
GS2 Games announced that the long-running, best-selling wacky poultry shooting franchise is back in an all-new edition for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Crazy Chicken Xtreme leads players on a chase to catch the naughty grouse through a forest campsite, haunted castle and medieval village.

Originally created in 1998 as a stunt to advertise whiskey, the Moorhuhn game became a viral blockbuster, spawning nearly 50 game titles across consoles, PC and mobile platforms, as well as an animated tv series, comic books, merchandise, and even the comic pop single “Gimme More Huhn.”

In addition to the new locations, Crazy Chicken Xtreme features a variety of treacherous weapons, beautifully drawn graphics, and two offline multiplayer modes for up to four players. The Switch version also features motion detection to support gun controllers. 

Crazy Chicken Xtreme has been rated “E10+” by the ESRB.

