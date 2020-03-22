Pooplers and Bohemian Killing now on Nintendo Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ultimate Games S.A. will soon publish two new games on Nintendo Switch. Pooplers is an action game which offers, among others, a local multiplayer mode for up to 4 players. Bohemian Killing is a narrative courtroom drama set in steampunk Paris at the end of the 19th century. The release dates for both games have been set to March 20 and March 23.

Pooplers

The new action game developed by Art Games Studio S.A. is focused on multiplayer gameplay. In Pooplers, up to four players take control of very lively toddlers who like to crawl around the house and poop on the floor. As the creators emphasise, it is a humour-filled game focusing on couch multiplayer.

In the standard mode, the goal is to “paint” as much of the map as possible. The game is enriched by, among other things, interesting power-ups and a mother character, who will pick up any baby leaving trails on the floor, if it gets in her sight.

Players will get to enjoy various locations (including a house, a farm and a spaceship) and diverse game modes. In addition to the “free for all” mode and team battles, the creators of Pooplers also offer a horde mode (cooperation), a variation on football and an option to play as the parent. You can play the game both with your friends or against bots.

Bohemian Killing

The game developed by The Moonwalls is an unconventional release set in steampunk Paris at the end of the 19th century. Bohemian Killing is a narrative courtroom drama, and the player is offered almost unlimited possibilities in leading the case.

The creators have provided the players with a lot of freedom and various possibilities to test their creativity. The story of Alfred Ethon, a man accused of a brutal murder, is based on two foundations – the current situation in the courtroom, and memories of the past, where the player’s actions translate into the present. Bohemian Killing also touches on, among others, the topics of class differences and racism.

The main protagonist is played and voiced by Stephane Cornicard, a well-known actor who has lent his voice to many top games (including A Plague Tale: Innocence, Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as the Dark Souls, Dragon Age and Fable series).