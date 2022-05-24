Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gets June release date for NA and EU

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Natsume Inc. and ININ Games, under license by TAITO, announced that Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will be released in North America and Europe on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 24.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again! It’s the latest installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.