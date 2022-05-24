Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gets June release date for NA and EU

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 24, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
Pocky Rocky Reshrined
Contents

Natsume Inc. and ININ Games, under license by TAITO, announced that Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will be released in North America and Europe on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 24.

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again! It’s the latest installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch
NatsumeNewsPS4Switch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Nirvana: Pilot Yume (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
3
 
Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams (PS4) Review with full pla...
8.5
 
Mokoko X (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
 
sniperfeat
Sniper Elite 5 Preview
 
Flippin Kaktus
Action title Flippin Kaktus now available on console and PC
 
Souldiers
Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release
View All
Latest News
      
 
Pocky Rocky Reshrined

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined gets June release date for NA and EU

by SquallSnake on May 24, 2022
Natsume Inc. and ININ Games, under license by TAITO, announced that Pocky & Rocky Reshrined will be released in North America and Europe on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 24. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling [...]
1
 
DRAINUS

2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam

by SquallSnake on May 24, 2022
PLAYISM and WSS Playground announced the release of DRAINUS, developed by Team Ladybug – the creators of fan-favorites like Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, and Touhou Luna Nights. Key features of DRAINUS include flying in an [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums