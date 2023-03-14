PM Studios releasing physical editions of 4 games this summer – list here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PM Studios announced they have partnered with Video Games Plus (VGP) to physically distribute Button Button Up, Mercenaries Blaze, Mercenaries Rebirth (PS4 & Nintendo Switch), and Metaverse Keeper.

Mercenaries Blaze is first up from Flyhigh Works releasing on June 16th, 2023 for the PS4. Mercenaries Blaze is the 5th fantasy tactical simulation RPG in this extensive series. Turn-based battles are carried out on an isometric map. Attack and defense results vary depending on the direction you face, distance and elevation, making gameplay challenging enough to satisfy the even pickiest strategy lovers

Mercenaries Rebirth will follow up in the next month on July 21st, 2023 for the PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. In Mercenaries Rebirth you are charged with obtaining the sword of victory together with Princess Kiera and the Wild Lynx Mercenaries! Mercenaries Rebirth is a tactical RPG set in a high-fantasy world.

Button Button Up! and Metaverse Keeper, both by Circle, will release on July 7th, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Button Button Up! is a platformer party game. Players need to use limited resources to help their partner pass different laser obstacles. The bros are going share their weal and woe to complete a fantastic adventure by the lead of Mr. Bunny.

Metaverse Keeper is a dungeon crawler with roguelike elements where four heroes join forces to save the “Metaverse” – created when a cosmic event tangled space-time. Explore randomly-generated worlds, customize your weapons, and fight crazy monsters – in solo or co-op mode!