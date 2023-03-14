PM Studios releasing physical editions of 4 games this summer – list here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 14, 2023
Playstation 4
3
0
previous article
Contraband Police now available on PC - trailer here
next article
Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon
Mercenaries physical
Contents

PM Studios announced they have partnered with Video Games Plus (VGP) to physically distribute Button Button Up, Mercenaries Blaze, Mercenaries Rebirth (PS4 & Nintendo Switch), and Metaverse Keeper.

Mercenaries Blaze is first up from Flyhigh Works releasing on June 16th, 2023 for the PS4. Mercenaries Blaze is the 5th fantasy tactical simulation RPG in this extensive series. Turn-based battles are carried out on an isometric map. Attack and defense results vary depending on the direction you face, distance and elevation, making gameplay challenging enough to satisfy the even pickiest strategy lovers

Mercenaries Rebirth will follow up in the next month on July 21st, 2023 for the PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. In Mercenaries Rebirth you are charged with obtaining the sword of victory together with Princess Kiera and the Wild Lynx Mercenaries! Mercenaries Rebirth is a tactical RPG set in a high-fantasy world.

Button Button Up! and Metaverse Keeper, both by Circle, will release on July 7th, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Button Button Up! is a platformer party game. Players need to use limited resources to help their partner pass different laser obstacles. The bros are going share their weal and woe to complete a fantastic adventure by the lead of Mr. Bunny.

Metaverse Keeper is a dungeon crawler with roguelike elements where four heroes join forces to save the “Metaverse” – created when a cosmic event tangled space-time. Explore randomly-generated worlds, customize your weapons, and fight crazy monsters – in solo or co-op mode!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch
NewsPM StudiosPS4Switch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Farmer’s Father: Save the Innocence Review (PC)
8.0
8
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
6.5
 
Lootbox Lyfe+ (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Rusted Moss
Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon
 
Contraband Police
Contraband Police now available on PC – trailer here
 
header 1
Farmer’s Father: Save the Innocence Review (PC)
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
 
Snow Plowing Simulator
Snow Plowing Simulator (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rusted Moss

Grapple-vania Rusted Moss coming to Steam soon

by SquallSnake on March 14, 2023
PLAYISM announced that Rusted Moss will soon release on Steam. Rusted Moss is an action-packed Metroidvania inspired by folktales and desolate landscapes. Fern is a changeling set out on a mysterious mission while Fae invades the human realm. Players will [...]
4
 
Mercenaries physical

PM Studios releasing physical editions of 4 games this summer – list here

by SquallSnake on March 14, 2023
PM Studios announced they have partnered with Video Games Plus (VGP) to physically distribute Button Button Up, Mercenaries Blaze, Mercenaries Rebirth (PS4 & Nintendo Switch), and Metaverse Keeper. Mercenaries Blaze is first up from Flyhigh Works [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums