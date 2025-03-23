Pixelated adventure game The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown now available

The Last Hero Journey to the Unknown

Ratalaika Games & Titan Art Games announced that The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Voidgem, a powerful wizard, has stolen all the magical relics of the ancient world, and then created evil minions and monsters to begin a reign of terror.

The relics of the ancient world are scattered across various parts of the world. As a lone knight armed with only a sword, a shield, and incredible courage, set out for adventure in search of the lost relics and face all enemies in your way.

Explore over 30 diverse levels, collect powerful items, and battle menacing bosses on your quest to save this pixelated fantasy world.

Features:

-Explore the Map in different biomes with over 30 levels
-Help our hero by facing unique enemies and bosses, special wave-based stages with challenging obstacles
-Each level presents a series of challenges that you need to overcome, a sense of progress as you advance and face new challenges, adding excitement and variety to each wave
-Find and collect rare relics
-Use special potions that aid our hero in combat
-Unique elemental powers, choose the one that suits each biome best

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 21-Mar-2025 on the following platforms:

-Nintendo Switch
-Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
-PlayStation 5
-PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

