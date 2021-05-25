Pixel art point-and-click Strangeland now available on PC – trailer here

Strangeland is a pixel art point & click adventure developed by Wormwood Studios, who last released the acclaimed Primordia in 2012, and published by Wadjet Eye Games, an indie studio well known for its catalog of high-quality adventure games.
You play as a nameless Stranger grappling with dark questions in a nightmarish carnival where a golden-haired woman keeps throwing herself down a well. Who is she? Can you save her… or can she save you?
The search for answers only raises more questions as a growing Dark Thing threatens to overtake the park and swallow the Stranger’s soul in the process.
Creative puzzles, evocative hand-drawn graphics, and nuanced symbolism make for a unique narrative game that will make you think — and, perhaps unexpectedly, will make you hope.
Features:
- A bizarre dreamscape brought to life with striking and surreal pixel art graphics
- Clever puzzles with layered solutions — sometimes more than one
- A rich allegorical story about identity, loss, and redemption that can only be fully understood if you look beyond what’s in front of you — it’s a puzzle all on its own
- An integrated hint system, for those who want it
- Play it again: hours of developer commentary and an “annotation mode” shed light on the game’s numerous metaphors, references, and enigmas