Pixel art point-and-click Strangeland now available on PC – trailer here

by SquallSnake on May 25, 2021
Strangeland is a pixel art point & click adventure developed by Wormwood Studios, who last released the acclaimed Primordia in 2012, and published by Wadjet Eye Games, an indie studio well known for its catalog of high-quality adventure games.

You play as a nameless Stranger grappling with dark questions in a nightmarish carnival where a golden-haired woman keeps throwing herself down a well. Who is she? Can you save her… or can she save you?

The search for answers only raises more questions as a growing Dark Thing threatens to overtake the park and swallow the Stranger’s soul in the process.

Creative puzzles, evocative hand-drawn graphics, and nuanced symbolism make for a unique narrative game that will make you think — and, perhaps unexpectedly, will make you hope.

Features:

  • A bizarre dreamscape brought to life with striking and surreal pixel art graphics
  • Clever puzzles with layered solutions — sometimes more than one
  • A rich allegorical story about identity, loss, and redemption that can only be fully understood if you look beyond what’s in front of you — it’s a puzzle all on its own
  • An integrated hint system, for those who want it
  • Play it again: hours of developer commentary and an “annotation mode” shed light on the game’s numerous metaphors, references, and enigmas
