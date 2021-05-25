Pixel art point-and-click Strangeland now available on PC – trailer here

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Strangeland is a pixel art point & click adventure developed by Wormwood Studios, who last released the acclaimed Primordia in 2012, and published by Wadjet Eye Games, an indie studio well known for its catalog of high-quality adventure games.



You play as a nameless Stranger grappling with dark questions in a nightmarish carnival where a golden-haired woman keeps throwing herself down a well. Who is she? Can you save her… or can she save you?

The search for answers only raises more questions as a growing Dark Thing threatens to overtake the park and swallow the Stranger’s soul in the process.

Creative puzzles, evocative hand-drawn graphics, and nuanced symbolism make for a unique narrative game that will make you think — and, perhaps unexpectedly, will make you hope.

Features: