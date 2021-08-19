Physics-based co-op platformer Struggling gets Sept 2021 release date on Xbox/PS4

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Frontier Foundry announced Struggling, developed by the Montreal-based studio Chasing Rats Games, will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8.



Struggling is the physics-based co-op platformer where up to two players control the arms of our fleshy hero, Troy, as he sets out on an outrageous adventure. Outrun ravenous rats, joyride a dirt bike, and vault over pools of unmentionable waste, all on your epic quest to find legendary Abomination Gods.



Utilise a partner’s squishy appendages to take on the ultimate challenge in local co-op mode, or take total control of Troy’s limbs with your own two hands. Either way, be prepared to test your co-ordination skills to their limits as you grapple with puzzles in increasingly bizarre settings.

Struggling’s attention-grabbing art style combines elements of comedy and horror to submerge players in a hilarious but unsettling world. Our loose-limbed protagonist will need to solve increasingly challenging physics-based puzzles using momentum and inertia to swing itself through four visually unique worlds, including horrific labs, perilous canyons, and even feverish hyper-dreams.



As is the case with any self-respecting lab experiment, Troy is an ever-mutating character. Players unlock a range of game-changing powers as they navigate increasingly tricky environments. These new skills include time-slowing to dodge fast-moving hazards, detachable arms Troy can make crawl around creepily, and the ability to graft its appendages onto the environment (don’t worry, they grow back after giving Troy a hand!).



Struggling launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 8 September 2021, and is out now on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

About Struggling



Struggling is a physics-based co-op platformer with a twisted spin on teamwork. Grab a partner and overcome challenging obstacles by controlling one arm each of an unfortunate human experiment. Use momentum to launch yourself across yawning chasms, plug waste-spewing pipes, discover complex machinery you have no business operating, and yank suspicious levers because…well why not? When even moving takes a combined effort, communication is key to keeping your cool.