Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer

Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team.

Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back in Persona 5 Royal for the PlayStation 4 system on March 31, 2020 with a Phantom Thieves Edition, Launch Edition, and special digital bundles, all available for pre-order today.

Digital pre-orders will come with an original Persona 5 Royal theme as a bonus and all the original Persona 5 DLC will be free for all Persona 5 Royal players.

About Persona 5 Royal Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.