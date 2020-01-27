Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Playstation 4
9
0
previous article
Marooners and Crash Drive 2 coming to Switch in early Feb
next article
Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch
Contents

Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team.

Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back in Persona 5 Royal for the PlayStation 4 system on March 31, 2020 with a Phantom Thieves Edition, Launch Edition, and special digital bundles, all available for pre-order today.

Digital pre-orders will come with an original Persona 5 Royal theme as a bonus and all the original Persona 5 DLC will be free for all Persona 5 Royal players.

About Persona 5 Royal Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, RPG
AtlusNewsPersona 4 RoyalPS4RPG
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
8.0
5
 
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review
5.0
 
SEGA AGES Shinobi (Switch) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)
 
Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here
 
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of [...]
5
 

Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team. Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums