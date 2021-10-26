PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players will be able to test their driving skills for a few days on PC (Steam) without time limit, while access is limited to 3 hours on consoles.

RiMS Racing will be available for free at the following times:

On PC : from October 25th (7pm CEST) to October 27th (7pm CEST), with an unlimited access

: from (7pm CEST) to (7pm CEST), with an unlimited access On PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: from October 29th (7pm CEST) to November 1st (7pm CET), with a limited access of 3 hours

Finally, The Bloody Beetroots DLC will be free for all players on all platforms between October 29th and October 31st at 7pm CET (until November 1st at 7pm CET on Steam). This DLC coincides with the official release of the “RiMS Racing Soundtrack” EP by The Bloody Beetroots, available on all platforms. It features a unique Ducati Panigale V4 R livery and full rider gear in partnership with Dainese and AGV, in the colors curated by The Bloody Beetroots.



Here are all the tracks of the EP “RiMS Racing Soundtrack” by The Bloody Beetroots: