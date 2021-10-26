PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases
Rims Racing Bloody
Contents

NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players will be able to test their driving skills for a few days on PC (Steam) without time limit, while access is limited to 3 hours on consoles.

RiMS Racing will be available for free at the following times:

  • On PC: from October 25th (7pm CEST) to October 27th (7pm CEST), with an unlimited access
  • On PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: from October 29th (7pm CEST) to November 1st (7pm CET), with a limited access of 3 hours

Finally, The Bloody Beetroots DLC will be free for all players on all platforms between October 29th and October 31st at 7pm CET (until November 1st at 7pm CET on Steam). This DLC coincides with the official release of the “RiMS Racing Soundtrack” EP by The Bloody Beetroots, available on all platforms. It features a unique Ducati Panigale V4 R livery and full rider gear in partnership with Dainese and AGV, in the colors curated by The Bloody Beetroots.

Here are all the tracks of the EP “RiMS Racing Soundtrack” by The Bloody Beetroots:

  • Bully
  • Ready Player One
  • Bleeding
  • Blow
  • Easy
  • Ezekiel
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPCPS4PS5XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
5
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
 
Crisis Wing (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rims Racing Bloody

PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. [...]
2
 
Cotton 100

Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store! [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums