PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls now available on console and PC

The PAW Patrol are on a roll in their biggest rescue mission yet! Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, have today launched ‘PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls’, available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Steam priced at $39.99 USD.

Based on the franchise’s first full length feature film ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ releasing August 20, 2021 from Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon movies and Paramount Pictures, join the pups and their new pal Liberty in this brand new big city adventure.

The PAW Patrol’s latest mission sees them going head-to-head with Mayor Humdinger who is plotting to take over the buzzing metropolis of Adventure City. Only the pups can stop his selfish scheming and they need you to help them! Become your favorite member of the PAW Patrol including Chase, Skye and the newest member Liberty each with their own unique abilities and save the city in high-stakes rescue missions.

Next-level gadgets and vehicles bring the city to life and open up new exciting locations from the feature length movie. Enjoy minigames, like dancing to Pup Pup Boogie, discover a stash of pup treats so big, it’s guaranteed to keep Rubble happy, and unlock new rewards along the way! Play together in both solo and local co-op modes in this 3D platformer, allowing young gamers as well as older family members and friends to join the PAW Patrol for their biggest mission yet!

Key Features:

● TO ADVENTURE CITY! – Explore all-new locations from PAW Patrol: The Movie

● BE THE PUPS – Including Chase, Marshall, Skye, and new city pup Liberty

● MISSION PAW – Save the day in amazing rescues and bonus missions

● COLLECT THEM ALL – Unlock reward badges for collecting all the pup treats

● PLAY MINIGAMES – Like Pup Pup Boogie, in solo or local co-op mode

PAW Patrol is one of the largest global pre-school brands, with the #1 Pre-school show, topping charts since it aired in 2013. The global phenomenon reaches over 170 countries through the TV show, toys, video games, clothing lines, and even theme park rides. As children who love the PAW Patrol are growing up, so are their PAW Patrol pals and the adventures ahead of them with their first full-length feature film ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ coming to the big screen August 20, 2021.

Outright Games continues its longest standing and most impactful partnership alongside Nickelodeon with ‘PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls’ following the release of top selling games in the franchise including ‘PAW Patrol: On a Roll’ and ‘PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay’.

”We’re thrilled to bring the beloved PAW Patrol pups to the world of video games once again!” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. ”This is our third game made in partnership with our friends at Nickelodeon and we feel it’s at the next level, with action packed missions and a brand-new city for the whole family to enjoy together. We hope everyone enjoys playing the game as much as we did making it.”

‘PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls’ launches August 2021 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC Digital priced at $39.99 USD.