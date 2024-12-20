Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori getting physical release on Switch

After the digital release of the Japanese Shoot ‘Em Up Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori for Nintendo Switch, First Press Games and CLOUDS are excited to introduce their next collaboration project for Nintendo Switch: Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori! physical release.

The physical release of Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori will be open soon.

The Pre-Orders will open from the 23 December 2024 at 19.00 CET to the 27 January at 19.00 CET.

The game will be released as a Regular and Collector’s Edition. Furthermore, a Super Collector´s Edition is also available at a very limited quantities.

The physical release is exclusively available for preorder through the First Press Games Online Store, with world-wide shipping available.

The limitation of the Regular Edition will be regulated through open pre-order, while the Collector’s Editions have a set amount right from the start:

Regular Edition – 39.99€, open pre-order

Collector’s Edition – 79.99€, limited to 750 pieces

Super Collector’s Edition – 149.99€, limited to 250 pieces

Orders placed during the open preorder-phase receive an early bird-bonus; more details about this are available on First Press Games’ online store.

Anna Holinski is a treasure hunter, keenly drilling for her shiny gems. But one morning, she is shocked to find that all minerals got stolen away by UFOs – It’s time to dig high, instead of deep, and catch those thieves from outer space!

Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori is a cute Japanese Shoot ‘Em Up for Nintendo Switch that you can enjoy it at your very own pace: Play it with a friend, grind for upgrades and clear each stage one by one, if you are a beginner, or try to go for a one-try clear, get challenging achievements and unlock secrets, if you are a skilled arcade-expert!

Key Features:

・ Arcade-style gameplay, perfect to pick up & play

・ Suitable for beginners & experienced arcade-veterans alike

・ Two different story campaigns, with multiple modes for each

・ Optional 2 player co-op with a friend

・ Hunt for high scores, secrets and achievements

・ Original Japanese voiceover, localized with subtitles