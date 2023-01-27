Onion Assault (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 27, 2023
Switch
0
previous article
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC - Kickstarter Demo Build) - Review
Onion Assault
Contents
Item Reviewed

Onion Assault (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Pick-up-and-chuck gameplay feels very Mario 2ish
That framerate and smooth animation is a Horberg game through and through
No faces and shirtless dudes also spot-on

Negatives

Ladders can be a bit too touchy
Good, simple music, just want more of it
Higher difficulty can frustrate – low amount of health pick-ups
A couple of playable characters but they play exactly the same

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

Inspired by Mario 2, Onion Assault is a linear platformer that looks (oh, that buttery smooth framerate/animation is so nice), plays (tough but fair), and feels (simple yet challenging pick-up-and-play gameplay) like previous Horberg releases.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Inspired by Super Mario Bros. 2, the small dev team at Horberg Productions released Onion Assault, a pick-up-and-throw side-scrolling platformer. The super smooth framerate, animations, and character design that pleased fans in Gunman Clive, Mechstermination Force, and Super Punch Patrol make a welcomed return. In other words, this looks and plays exactly how you’d expect a Horberg game to be.

The focus this time is all about plucking stuff from underneath you and throwing these items as a form of attack and traversal.  Like Mario 2, the faceless (literally) character pulls assorted veggies, mostly onions, from the ground and whips them at enemies. Alternatively, the playable character can stand on baddies, pick them up, and throw them. Unless they hit another enemy or fall down a hole, they will get back up and continue their movement pattern. Point being, stomping on enemies to defeat them doesn’t apply here and the player basically has access to the entire repertoire of moves right from the start.

I must admit, it is unexpectedly fun to pick up a thing that is 4x your size and toss it around. See that tank? Well jump on its cannon blast and toss it back like Birdo’s egg.  See those pacing soldiers moving back and forth? Either jump on/over them or throw them at one another.  Despite the linear design, there is often freedom on how to approach most situations.  

Make no mistake, this game provides a stiff challenge throughout the few hour campaign. There are health restoring items but they are few and far between and there are insta-death pits all over the place. A decent checkpoint system is available but there were more than a few times that I had to put the game down due to rage quitting levels of difficulty, only to come back the next day to make progress. Dying is rarely the game’s fault though thanks to the accurate control. It just makes you work for it. Unfortunately, replay value is on the limited side. Without secrets to find, things to collect, abilities to upgrade, or times to trial, there isn’t much to call you back.

Like other Horberg games, the animation and framerate is a true wonder. The silky smooth presentation is something that needs to be seen and played for yourself to fully understand. Triple A dev teams very rarely reach this level of fluidity so it is always an amazing treat to witness a game that plays this cleanly especially coming from a small developer. It makes it easy to see each game is a passion project and always makes me wonder what will come next. 

Released during a time when pretty much every new game is some type of rogue-lite, it is such a relief to play a game that was actually designed by hand and not some random die-and-try again mumbo jumbo. Although there are a few blemishes, this is an accessible, albeit challenging, comedic platformer that is creative and oh so pleasantly smooth. 

Also Play: Mechstermination Force

Don’t Forget About: the Gunman Clive games

Be Sure To Enjoy: Super Punch Patrol

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedPlatformerReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Onion Assault (Switch) Review
7.5
 
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) –...
7.0
 
Wings of Bluestar (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Albacete Warrior

“Cockslap” enemies with your chicken weapon in Albacete Warrior

by SquallSnake on January 24, 2023
Take the role of Spanish ninja Benito, his chicken pal Pepito and his sensei Paco as they embark on a bizarre adventure across the globe! Presented in a mix of 3D environments and 2D pixel art sprites, Albacete Warrior takes traditional side-scrolling [...]
8
 
Wonder Boy Collection Anniversary

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection bundles 21 versions of 6 games

by SquallSnake on January 23, 2023
The year is 1986, and designer Ryuchi Nishizawa has an idea for a new game. Mr. Nishizawa wanted to create an action game with an added amount of pressure. The initial concept he came up with involved an automatic scrolling platformer, but it was too [...]
19
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums