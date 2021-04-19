Old School shooter ASTRO: The Beginning trailer here

In ASTRO: The Beginning players will learn a story about epic adventures of a space team consisting of a cheeky cat Amer Din, tough bear Palych, smart panda Ling and led by a noble dog Astro. The game is set to release on Steam April 22, 2021.
One day they find out about a conspiracy of mass proportions that endangers millions of people and decide to save the innocent. Players will choose between the campaigns of all four characters each having their own unique abilities and engage in dynamic crazy battles in the best tradition of bullet hells.
