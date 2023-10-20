No Gravity Games giving away FREE Switch games for Halloween 2023

Starting Wednesday Oct 25, 2023, for a whole week until the Halloween, No Gravity Games will be giving away a terrifying horror game to participants, absolutely free on Nintendo Switch! In this hair-raising event, we invite you to delve into the darkest realms of gaming, where fear and suspense lurk around every corner. But here’s the catch – you’ll need to have the previous day’s game to qualify for the next day’s giveaway, adding an element of suspense and excitement to the event!

To claim the first horror game you need to own ANY GAME from our portfolio – it’s that simple!

This offer is available only for America Region Accounts without the parental control (age limit).

There is only one key thing you need in order to qualify for this deal. Anyone who currently owns a title from No Gravity Games can start grabbing the free games as they become available.

You’ll need to be careful though. If you forget to redeem one of the free titles, you won’t be eligible for the rest. The next titles in the lineup for the event will be available for free for users who have the previous ones added to their accounts!

This giveaway will be taking place throughout America. Each title in the giveaway will also be greatly discounted on the next day. Remember, if you have missed out on a day, you can always purchase the most current game in order to continue your streak of free titles.

The games change daily from 25th to 31st of October and will be revealed on the Event Landing Page at 0:00 PST / 9:00 AM CET every day.

Each game will be available for 24h for you to claim it.