No Gravity Games giving away FREE Switch games again

One thing every gamer should admit is that you can’t get better than free games. Once again No Gravity Games is giving out a free Nintendo Switch title just for signing up for their Newsletter (American region only).

This is also an intro to the Holiday Giveaway Event titled “12 GAMES OF CHRISTMAS” which will be held up during December, where you’ll be able to grab up to 13(!) games for free (including the newsletter one)!

Everyone likes free games. Especially if they are simple, small ones that we can play at any time. No Gravity Games comes to you with an introduction to their Annual Holiday Giveaway event.

In exchange for signing up for their newsletter (link below), you will receive a code that you can redeem on your Nintendo Switch to permanently assign a game to your account.

The game in question is Pirates: All Aboard! And, as the title suggests, it’s a pirate game. More precisely, it is a pirate-themed competitive battle game for single and multiplayer that will hopefully provide you with just enough joy to hold you over until the December festivities… which will bring their own surprises.

In the same way they did it last year, No Gravity wanted to provide you with some comfy time during Christmas, and invite you to celebrate the “12 Games of Christmas” Event!

There is only one key thing you need in order to qualify for this deal. Anyone who currently owns a title from No Gravity Games can start grabbing the free titles as and when they become available.

So YES! – if you signed up for the newsletter and have Pirates: All Aboard! in your library you’ll be able to start getting free games when the Event launches, on the 5th of December!

You’ll need to be careful though. If you forget to redeem one of the free titles, you won’t be eligible for the rest. The next titles in the lineup for the event will be available for free for users who have the previous ones added to their accounts!

This giveaway will be taking place throughout America. Each title in the giveaway will also be greatly discounted on the next day. Remember, if you have missed out on a day, you can always purchase the most current game in order to continue your streak of free titles.

The games change daily from 5th to 16th December and will be revealed on the Event Landing Page at 0:00 GMT-5 / 9:00 AM CET every day with Grand Finale Game reveal on the 16th!

Each game will be available for 24h for you to claim it.