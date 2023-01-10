New shooter Wings of Bluestar coming to consoles soon

Wings of Bluestar
Blast off for a story-driven shoot’em up experience unlike any other! As mankind faces the remnants of a mysterious artificial intelligence, it’s up to trainee pilot Aya and veteran ace Zarak to investigate the resurgent threat against free space. Along the way, these defenders of peace will need to confront their past and learn more about themselves before they can uncover the truth of their enemies.

Combining elements of traditional side-scrolling arcade shoot’em ups with HD presentation, Wings of Bluestar is both familiar and modernized, accessible yet challenging. In addition to multiple ships, weapon upgrades and intense bullet hell gameplay, a deep narrative experience awaits with dialogue choices and multiple endings for both playable characters. To extend the experience even further, Wings of Bluestar features boss rush mode, training and a shop to unlock in-game rewards.

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
-Release date: January 18, 2023
-Price: US$14.99 / €14.99

Features:
-Challenge 8 stages of side-scrolling bullet hell mayhem!
-Enjoy hand-painted sprites and story scenes.
-Choose between 2 playable pilots with unique ships.
-Upgrade weapons as you progress!
-Explore a deep narrative with dialogue choices and multiple endings.
-Unlock artwork, sound test, extra game modes and more!

