New retro shooter Horgihugh and Friends out now on Switch

Aksys Games announced that Horgihugh and Friends, a retro-inspired side-scrolling shooter, is available now for Nintendo Switch. Team up with an adorable—but fierce—cast of rebels to defeat the bad guys.

At the end of a brutal war, countries decided to dismantle their weapons. When the Gozareans attack, two retired pilots realize their trusty vintage fighter planes are the only means of combating the alien’s powerful weapon-nullifying technologies. Taking to the skies, Hugh and Figaro are the world’s last wings of hope.

Feature points:

A horizontal side-scrolling shooter featuring vibrant retro graphics and an adorable cast of animal characters.

6 challenging stages, 13 intense boss battles, 2 difficulty levels, and a unique power-up system to explore.

Take control of two pilots at the same time, since you’ll need all the help you can get.

Featuring artwork by Kou (Mega Man X2, Shantae) and music by Motoaki Furukawa (Gradius II, Metal Gear, Policenauts).

Horgihugh and Friends has been rated “E10+” by the ESRB. The game is available now on Nintendo Switch for a suggested price of $29.99.