New retro shooter Horgihugh and Friends out now on Switch

Aksys Games announced that Horgihugh and Friends, a retro-inspired side-scrolling shooter, is available now for Nintendo Switch. Team up with an adorable—but fierce—cast of rebels to defeat the bad guys.
At the end of a brutal war, countries decided to dismantle their weapons. When the Gozareans attack, two retired pilots realize their trusty vintage fighter planes are the only means of combating the alien’s powerful weapon-nullifying technologies. Taking to the skies, Hugh and Figaro are the world’s last wings of hope.
Feature points:
- A horizontal side-scrolling shooter featuring vibrant retro graphics and an adorable cast of animal characters.
- 6 challenging stages, 13 intense boss battles, 2 difficulty levels, and a unique power-up system to explore.
- Take control of two pilots at the same time, since you’ll need all the help you can get.
- Featuring artwork by Kou (Mega Man X2, Shantae) and music by Motoaki Furukawa (Gradius II, Metal Gear, Policenauts).
Horgihugh and Friends has been rated “E10+” by the ESRB. The game is available now on Nintendo Switch for a suggested price of $29.99.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
Independent games developer Strobetano and publisher Crescent Moon Games have announced that their high speed retro racing game, Neodori Forever is now live on Steam. Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the [...]
New Sword and Fairy: Together Forever trailer here
Here is a new trailer for the Chinese mythology-based action RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, a brand new standalone entry in the storied franchise. The new trailer showcases the lush environments that players can explore. To celebrate the release [...]
Retro inspired platformer Hillbilly Doomsday coming to consoles soon
Hillbilly Doomsday will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2022 and will be $4.99. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. This game [...]
Comments