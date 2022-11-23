New Gameboy action platformer Magic and Legend: Time Knights now available

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 23, 2022
1
0
previous article
Hatup (XSX) Review with stream
Magic and Legend Time Knights
Contents

Independent publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Magic and Legend: Time Knights onGame Boy and Game Boy Color today for $42.99.

Magic and Legend: Time Knights is a brand-new action platformer with 5 unique levels and a thrilling adventure.

The game tells the trip of Magic and Legend through time, and how they fought invaders to preserve history.

Each character has unique abilities, and players have the option to switch characters at any time.

The game is available in a cartridge, it is presented in a box like the original titles for this console, and it contains a fully detailed manual.

Features

  • 5 dynamic levels 
  • A thrilling adventure.
  • Unique abilities.
  • Players have the option to switch characters.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Gameboy Color, GB Classic, News
GameboyNews
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Hatup (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
3
 
Bones of Halloween (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Silenced: The House (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare
The Darkest Tales: Into the Nightmare (PC) Review
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Magic and Legend Time Knights

New Gameboy action platformer Magic and Legend: Time Knights now available

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2022
Independent publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Magic and Legend: Time Knights onGame Boy and Game Boy Color today for $42.99. Magic and Legend: Time Knights is a brand-new action platformer with 5 unique levels and a thrilling adventure. The game [...]
1
 
Mugen Souls Switch

Mugen Souls set for Spring 2023 Switch release

by SquallSnake on November 21, 2022
EastAsiaSoft reveal that they partnered with Idea Factory to bring anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls to Nintendo Switch, arriving digitally in Spring 2023 with physical editions available for pre-order later this week. Following up on the release of Moero [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums