New Gameboy action platformer Magic and Legend: Time Knights now available

Independent publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Magic and Legend: Time Knights onGame Boy and Game Boy Color today for $42.99.

Magic and Legend: Time Knights is a brand-new action platformer with 5 unique levels and a thrilling adventure.

The game tells the trip of Magic and Legend through time, and how they fought invaders to preserve history.

Each character has unique abilities, and players have the option to switch characters at any time.

The game is available in a cartridge, it is presented in a box like the original titles for this console, and it contains a fully detailed manual.

Features