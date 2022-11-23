New Gameboy action platformer Magic and Legend: Time Knights now available

Independent publisher The Retro Room Games is launching Magic and Legend: Time Knights onGame Boy and Game Boy Color today for $42.99.
Magic and Legend: Time Knights is a brand-new action platformer with 5 unique levels and a thrilling adventure.
The game tells the trip of Magic and Legend through time, and how they fought invaders to preserve history.
Each character has unique abilities, and players have the option to switch characters at any time.
The game is available in a cartridge, it is presented in a box like the original titles for this console, and it contains a fully detailed manual.
Features
- 5 dynamic levels
- A thrilling adventure.
- Unique abilities.
- Players have the option to switch characters.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Daffy Duck: Fowl Play (GBC, 1999) is an animation dream
Daffy Duck: Fowl Play is a 1999 Gameboy Color game that is easily dismissed because it is a handheld licensed game based on a popular Looney Toons character. However, Sunsoft went hard on this one. The animation is easily some of the best on GBC. I [...]
Bomberman Quest (GBC, 1998) – 1v1 VS Battle – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE
Bomberman Quest’s 2-player link cable multiplayer mode has some restrictions – it is 1v1 only due to the hardware limitations, and players must unlock items in the single player campaign for use in the multiplayer mode. However, for a 2 player [...]
Dragon Dance (GBC, 2000) – 2p VS Mode – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE – competitive Pong with a twist
Dragon Dance, by Natsume and Crave, is an Arkanoid/Pong clone for Nintendo’s Gameboy Color handheld that you probably never played. Besides having creative design (your paddle is a dragon that shrinks with each ball lost and curls when not moving), [...]
Comments