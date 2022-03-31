NeoGeo Pocket Color’s Big Bang Pro Wrestling now available on Switch

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK announced that BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch. Muscle-bound wrestlers take the stage for a bombastic all-out brawl. The easy controls allow you to pull off sick and devastating special moves from the push of a button.

The ring is calling you: The game offers ten fighters to choose from, including fledging newbies, masked wrestlers, and hulking heavyweights. Each wrestler comes with their own personalized Finishing Move. Players will have to fulfill the proper conditions and let it rip to win the fight. Change up the rules with exciting modes like Coffin Death Match where your goal is to toss your opponent into a coffin. Or, try to steal away the reward in Reward Death Match to really stick it to your opponent.

The instruction manual featured within the game is from the original NEOGEO Pocket Color version. Therefore, the control explanations may differ from those on the Nintendo Switch. Local “VS MATCH” is possible, but online functions are disabled.

BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING is available today to download on the Nintendo Switch for $7,99.