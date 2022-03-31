NeoGeo Pocket Color’s Big Bang Pro Wrestling now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 31, 2022
Switch
9
0
previous article
Mighty Goose getting free DLC in April
BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING
Contents

SNK announced that BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch. Muscle-bound wrestlers take the stage for a bombastic all-out brawl. The easy controls allow you to pull off sick and devastating special moves from the push of a button.

The ring is calling you: The game offers ten fighters to choose from, including fledging newbies, masked wrestlers, and hulking heavyweights. Each wrestler comes with their own personalized Finishing Move. Players will have to fulfill the proper conditions and let it rip to win the fight. Change up the rules with exciting modes like Coffin Death Match where your goal is to toss your opponent into a coffin. Or, try to steal away the reward in Reward Death Match to really stick it to your opponent.

The instruction manual featured within the game is from the original NEOGEO Pocket Color version. Therefore, the control explanations may differ from those on the Nintendo Switch. Local “VS MATCH” is possible, but online functions are disabled.

BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING is available today to download on the Nintendo Switch for $7,99.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, NGPC, Switch
NewsNGPCSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Humans Collection (PS4) Review
3.5
18
 
Inukari – Chase of Deception (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
 
Royal Frontier (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING

NeoGeo Pocket Color’s Big Bang Pro Wrestling now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2022
SNK announced that BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING is now available for download on the Nintendo Switch. Muscle-bound wrestlers take the stage for a bombastic all-out brawl. The easy controls allow you to pull off sick and devastating special moves from the push [...]
9
 
Mighty Goose DLC

Mighty Goose getting free DLC in April

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2022
PLAYISM is proud to announce a free DLC update for Mighty Goose, coming on April 19th! Mighty Goose is the fast-paced side-scrolling action shooter developed by Blastmode and MP2 Games. Waddle your way across the galaxy showering enemies with a crazy [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums