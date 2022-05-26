Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch!
A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!
Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron!
-Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they explore the world! Explore dungeons that change their appearance every time you enter them and acquire various materials!
-A Unitron’s shape changes according to the pilot’s level! And new weapons can be developed by synthesizing materials and parts! Go out and create your own Unitron!
-Battle it out in the arena, the hall of fame of Unitron Masters where the strongest enemies gather! Win the glorious title of “Master of Masters” with the strongest Unitron!
