Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
Switch
8
0
previous article
Multiplayer platformer EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match get June release date on Switch and Xbox
next article
Top-down shooter Destropolis now available on Xbox and Playstation
BIOMOTOR UNITRON
Contents

SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch!

A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!
Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron!

-Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they explore the world! Explore dungeons that change their appearance every time you enter them and acquire various materials!

-A Unitron’s shape changes according to the pilot’s level! And new weapons can be developed by synthesizing materials and parts! Go out and create your own Unitron!

-Battle it out in the arena, the hall of fame of Unitron Masters where the strongest enemies gather! Win the glorious title of “Master of Masters” with the strongest Unitron!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, NGPC, RPG, Switch
NewsNGPCSNKSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
P.3 (Switch) Review
5.0
11
 
Nirvana: Pilot Yume (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams (PS4) Review with full pla...
8.5
Platforms
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
 
sniperfeat
Sniper Elite 5 Preview
 
Flippin Kaktus
Action title Flippin Kaktus now available on console and PC
 
Souldiers
Retro action-RPG Souldiers set for June release
View All
Latest News
      
 
Destropolis

Top-down shooter Destropolis now available on Xbox and Playstation

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
No Gravity Games announced that Destropolis made by Igrek Games is now available on XBOX and Playstation and it’s priced at $5.99!The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PC. Destropolis is a top-down shooter game, inspired by video games [...]
2
 
BIOMOTOR UNITRON

Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch! A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron! -Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums