Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch!

A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!

Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron!

-Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they explore the world! Explore dungeons that change their appearance every time you enter them and acquire various materials!

-A Unitron’s shape changes according to the pilot’s level! And new weapons can be developed by synthesizing materials and parts! Go out and create your own Unitron!

-Battle it out in the arena, the hall of fame of Unitron Masters where the strongest enemies gather! Win the glorious title of “Master of Masters” with the strongest Unitron!