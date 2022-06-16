High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam

Independent games developer Strobetano and publisher Crescent Moon Games have announced that their high speed retro racing game, Neodori Forever is now live on Steam.
Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the beloved old classics. Race against a colorful cast of rivals waiting for you in a variety of vibrant environments.
Collect power ups and coins on the way to expand your car collection and outrun the competition.
Players can purchase Neodori Forever on Steam at a 15% special discount from now till the end of June 22.
Features:
- Simple Race: Race in each world zone to reach the end
- Versus: Challenge different opponents to earn your spot in the top
- Forever Mode: Explore all the world zones and ride at your pace in an endless ride, day and night
- Randomly generated levels never play the same track twice!
- 25+ Unique Unlockable cars!
- 11+ Unique environments
- Various racetrack levels for each environment
- Day/Night cycle
- Controller compatible
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
New Sword and Fairy: Together Forever trailer here
Here is a new trailer for the Chinese mythology-based action RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, a brand new standalone entry in the storied franchise. The new trailer showcases the lush environments that players can explore. To celebrate the release [...]
New retro shooter Horgihugh and Friends out now on Switch
Aksys Games announced that Horgihugh and Friends, a retro-inspired side-scrolling shooter, is available now for Nintendo Switch. Team up with an adorable—but fierce—cast of rebels to defeat the bad guys. At the end of a brutal war, countries decided to [...]
Retro inspired platformer Hillbilly Doomsday coming to consoles soon
Hillbilly Doomsday will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 29, 2022 and will be $4.99. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period. This game [...]
Comments