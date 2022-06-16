High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent games developer Strobetano and publisher Crescent Moon Games have announced that their high speed retro racing game, Neodori Forever is now live on Steam.

Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the beloved old classics. Race against a colorful cast of rivals waiting for you in a variety of vibrant environments.

Collect power ups and coins on the way to expand your car collection and outrun the competition.

Players can purchase Neodori Forever on Steam at a 15% special discount from now till the end of June 22.

Features: