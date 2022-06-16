High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2022
Neodori Forever
Independent games developer Strobetano and publisher Crescent Moon Games have announced that their high speed retro racing game, Neodori Forever is now live on Steam.

Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the beloved old classics. Race against a colorful cast of rivals waiting for you in a variety of vibrant environments.

Collect power ups and coins on the way to expand your car collection and outrun the competition.

Players can purchase Neodori Forever on Steam at a 15% special discount from now till the end of June 22.

Features:

  • Simple Race: Race in each world zone to reach the end
  • Versus: Challenge different opponents to earn your spot in the top
  • Forever Mode: Explore all the world zones and ride at your pace in an endless ride, day and night
  • Randomly generated levels never play the same track twice!
  • 25+ Unique Unlockable cars!
  • 11+ Unique environments
  • Various racetrack levels for each environment
  • Day/Night cycle
  • Controller compatible
