Neo Geo Pocket Color’s SNK Gal’s Fighters now available on Switch eShop

SNK CORPORATION announced that SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS is available now on the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop for $7.99.

SNK’s wondrous heroines duke it out for a shot to be crowned the QUEEN OF FIGHTERS! This lighthearted story bursting with comical interactions will keep you coming back for more!

The roster is composed of 11 charming heroines, with 3 being hidden characters! Just who is Miss X anyway?!

Includes Training Mode, which is essential if you wish to reach the top!

Take on a buddy in Tabletop or Handheld Mode! Find out who has what it takes to become the QUEEN OF FIGHTERS!

King of Fighters pre-order players were also treated to the NGPC release of that title a few months ago. Having Neo Geo Pocket Color titles available digitally for the first time anywhere is a beautiful thing.