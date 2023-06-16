Neko Secret Homecoming coming to Switch soon

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Neko Secret Homecoming mixes third-person 3D exploration of Neko Town with 2D puzzles in the anime factory. Hacking the anime factory’s terminals will require picture puzzles to be solved, thereby unlocking beautiful images, while other mini games are hidden throughout the world for good casual variety, whether it’s playing darts or cracking a safe.

Your heroine can be fully customized from head to toe, too, from accessories and outfits to body shape and hairstyle!

Platforms: Switch

Release date: June 22, 2023

Price: US$9.99 / €9.99