Neko Secret Homecoming coming to Switch soon

Neko Secret Homecoming mixes third-person 3D exploration of Neko Town with 2D puzzles in the anime factory. Hacking the anime factory’s terminals will require picture puzzles to be solved, thereby unlocking beautiful images, while other mini games are hidden throughout the world for good casual variety, whether it’s playing darts or cracking a safe.
Your heroine can be fully customized from head to toe, too, from accessories and outfits to body shape and hairstyle!
- Platforms: Switch
- Release date: June 22, 2023
- Price: US$9.99 / €9.99
|Explore a cute and mysterious short story in Neko Town!
Hack the puzzles of the anime factory to unlock beautiful images.
Experience a tantalizing mix of 2D and 3D gameplay elements!
Discover varied locales and hidden areas as you search the city streets.
Customize your heroine’s body, hair, clothing and accessories.
Enjoy mini games like darts and lockpicking!
