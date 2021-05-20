NACON’s RIG PRO Compact controller has Double Atmos built into it – available now

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

NACON has announced that the RIG PRO Compact, is now available in-store in the U.S. at Best Buy and online at GameStop, Walmart and Target for $49.99 (USD). The controller, officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, is also sold exclusively at Walmart stores in Canada for $79.96 (CAN). Black and White versions of the controller are available.



The RIG PRO Compact is the world’s first controller to include Dolby Atmos® for Headphones. Dolby Atmos places game audio all around the player, allowing them to react faster and more accurately as they can detect the direction of their threats.

In addition to Dolby Atmos, the PRO Compact offers players an optimized form factor and unparalleled levels of customization. Via the dedicated Pro Compact App, gamers can remap buttons, adjust trigger sensitivity, and manipulate dead zones customizing their controller to suit their play style.



“We are very excited to launch a product suited to gamers who prefer and play better using a controller with a smaller form factor,” said RIG VP of Global Sales & Marketing, Peter Petrides. “This coupled with the unparalleled levels of customization and Dolby Atmos for headphones makes the PRO Compact a powerful tool for any competitive gamer.

PRO Compact owners can enjoy Dolby Atmos for Headphones by downloading the Dolby Access app from the Windows Store onto their Xbox console or Windows 10 PC. Then they simply plug in the controller via USB and connect a headset to experience immersive audio while gaming.