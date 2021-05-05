NACON announces Xbox controller that has a Dolby Atmos headphone jack and 2 new headsets

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

NACON announces the RIG PRO Compact, its first customizable wired controller and app for Xbox available in North America from May 20. The PRO Compact is also the world’s first game controller to include Dolby Atmos® for Headphones.



Dolby Atmos places game audio all around the player with three-dimensional precision, so they can react faster and more accurately. Gamers are immersed in a more intense experience that brings crystal clear, hair-raising realism to every battlefield, so they can catch the subtle, potentially game-changing sounds they’ve been missing.



Exceptional audio, optimized form factor and complete customization give the PRO Compact an impressive combination of features. Gamers can create custom button maps, change trigger sensitivity and control dead zones using the PRO Compact app for Xbox.



“We’re excited to introduce the RIG PRO Compact controller to North America,” said RIG VP of Global Sales & Marketing, Peter Petrides. “Being able to leverage Nacon’s expertise as the #1 third-party controller brand in Europe, means we’re bringing RIG gamers a product that stays true to our brand promise. Which is to develop next generation gear that helps gamers improve their performance.”



“This is the perfect controller for competitive players who prefer, and play better, using a smaller form factor not available in other elite products,” continued Petrides. “The PRO Compact provides unparalleled levels of customization through its dedicated PRO Compact app. This, coupled with the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, makes it an extremely compelling controller for its price.”



“Dolby Atmos heightens your situational awareness and helps you reach competitive excellence,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President of Dolby’s Audio Business. “It’s great to work again with RIG to make immersive gaming experiences more accessible to people around the world through the RIG PRO Compact.”



To enjoy Dolby Atmos for Headphones, simply download the Dolby Access app from the Windows Store on Xbox or Windows 10, plug in the controller via USB and connect a headset to experience immersive audio while gaming.

Pricing and Availability

The PRO Compact will be available in-store in the U.S. at Best Buy on May 20 and available for online pre-order from GameStop, Walmart and Target on May 5. In Canada, the PRO Compact will be exclusively available at Walmart stores.



PRO Compact Black: officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $49.99 (USD) /

$79.96 (CAN)

officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $49.99 (USD) / $79.96 (CAN) PRO Compact White: officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $49.99 (USD) /

$79.96 (CAN)

NACON also announces new versions of its popular RIG 500 PRO Series and the RIG 700 Series gaming headsets.



The RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 takes everything gamers love about the first generation 500 PRO and adds a few upgrades. All models of the 500 PRO Gen 2 feature a comfort-enhanced steel headband that is both highly durable and flexible while also being lightweight. Signature RIG exoskeleton earcup design isolates low distortion 50mm drivers that have been specifically tuned for immersive game audio.



RIG 500 PRO Series has a number of models for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Windows 10. The 500 PRO HC Gen 2 is available now at GameStop, with all other variants available at major retailers on 20 May:

RIG 500 PRO HX Gen 2: for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $69.99 (USD) / $89.96 (CAN)

for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $69.99 (USD) / $89.96 (CAN) RIG 500 PRO HS Gen 2: for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: $69.99 (USD) / $89.96 (CAN)

for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: $69.99 (USD) / $89.96 (CAN) RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2: for multiplatform console and portable gaming: $69.99 (USD)

for multiplatform console and portable gaming: $69.99 (USD) RIG 500 PRO HA Gen 2: for PC gaming and includes longer cables and y-splitter: $79.99 (USD)

Lastly, the RIG 700 PRO Series delivers unreal wireless comfort with zero lag in an ultralightweight design. Weighing no more than 241 grams, it remains one of the lightest wireless headsets available for Xbox and PlayStation gaming. Featuring a self-adjusting head strap along with dual-material ear cushions, the RIG 700 PRO Series provides hours of fatigue-free gaming.



RIG 700 PRO Series has models for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and also PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, available exclusively to GameStop. The RIG 700 PRO HX is available today while the RIG 700 PRO HS available early August.

RIG 700 PRO HX: officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $119.99

officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: $119.99 RIG 700 PRO HS: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: $119.99

For more information on the features of the RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 Series, RIG 700 PRO Series or PRO Compact Controller, please view the product information sheet or visit: www.nacongaming.com/en-US