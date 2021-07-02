Mythic Ocean release date confirmed – check out the first 20 mins here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Firstly announced on consoles during the Wholesome Direct, Mythic Ocean is now available on Nintendo Switch. The Demo players can use their save to pick up where they left off and continue the full adventure.

The game also has a confirmed release date for Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (via backwards compatibility). It will be July 09.

A free Demo is already available on this platform too.



A PS4 version is also planned with a current targeted release date in September 2021.

In the meantime, you can check out my playthrough of the first 20 minutes of this Xbox One version below: