Mythic Ocean release date confirmed – check out the first 20 mins here

Firstly announced on consoles during the Wholesome Direct, Mythic Ocean is now available on Nintendo Switch. The Demo players can use their save to pick up where they left off and continue the full adventure.
The game also has a confirmed release date for Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (via backwards compatibility). It will be July 09.
A free Demo is already available on this platform too.
A PS4 version is also planned with a current targeted release date in September 2021.
In the meantime, you can check out my playthrough of the first 20 minutes of this Xbox One version below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Pine Creek is another new original Gameboy game from Incube8 Games – trailer here
Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie development studio Carmelo Electronics, announce that the pre-order window for the physical cartridge of Pine Creek, for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, is going live today. Check [...]
Planet Hop is a new retro Gameboy game getting a physical release
Indie developer Alex Watkinson is kickstarting an original Gameboy game called Planet Hop. Playing as a bunny, the player needs to carefully time bounces to defeat enemies, collect items, and reach the end of the stage. There are many kickstarter goals [...]
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative getting console release in Spring 2022
Spike Chunsoft announced AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. The physical version of the title will be published in Europe by Numskull Games. Release date is currently [...]
Comments