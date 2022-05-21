MyGamer Visual Cast – Seven Pirates H (Switch)

by SquallSnake on May 21, 2022
This week, Gillman and I increase our bust size by playing some Seven Pirates H, a new RPG by EastAsiaSoft ($40). It is rather ridiculous but sort of refreshing to play a traditional turn-based RPG… even if the premise is over-the-top. At least they don’t shy away from their source materials, leaning into the theme pretty hard.

Join young pirate Parute Kairi and pervy boy monster Otton in an adventure to locate the lost treasures of the Monsupi Sea! Determined to make a legendary name for herself, Parute sets sail with a magic compass and the aid of newfound monster girl companions, but what starts as a raucous romp across uncharted islands gradually reveals something more sinister. Through their colorful encounters with rival pirates and locals in need, Parute and company learn some unsettling truths about the king who governs these waters, all leading to a confrontation that could tear their adorable crew apart!

Seven Pirates H is a traditional RPG focused on exploration and discovery with a gigantic dose of fanservice thrown in! As Parute, you’ll command your party of monster girls in combat against naughty enemies, exploiting weaknesses to gain the upper hand in turn-based combat. Adventure across islands in 3D and ride Otton to reach secret areas, gather items and enhance your abilities as you level up! With the special “Booby Training” system, you can control the bust size of the all-female crew for stat boosts, bigger for increased power and defense or smaller for improved speed and agility!

