MyGamer Visual Cast: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC)

by SquallSnake on November 20, 2020
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is basically two games in one. There are the 2D side scrolling high-action combat sections and town/farm building mechanics where the player grows rice, cooks, talks to townsfolk and more. The best part, both these segments are well done and results in a pleasurable experience on both sides of the scale.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

