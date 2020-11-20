MyGamer Visual Cast: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is basically two games in one. There are the 2D side scrolling high-action combat sections and town/farm building mechanics where the player grows rice, cooks, talks to townsfolk and more. The best part, both these segments are well done and results in a pleasurable experience on both sides of the scale.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Pangeon (Xbox One) Review
Don’t let the heavily pixelated screenshots fool you. Pangeon is a decent but very simple dungeon crawler that moves with the speed and fluidity of Doom. The 2D sprites in a 3D space and the tight corridors also give off serious Wolfenstein vibes. Playing [...]
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (Switch) Review
Clearly inspired by the lore and gameplay elements of Konami’s Castlevania, Wallachia: Reign of Dracula is a highly difficult retro-style digital download. Everyone has heard of the term Metroidvania but this title published by No Gravity Games is [...]
The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny (Switch) Review
SNK has released another NEOGEO Pocket Color (NGPC) fighting game to the Nintendo Switch eShop, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, alongside the previously released Gals’ Fighters, King of Fighters R-2, and Samurai Showdown! 2. Like these other fan [...]
Comments