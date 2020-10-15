MyGamer Visual Cast: Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC)

by squallsnake on October 15, 2020
PC
2
0
Prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw has a large single player campaign, tons of space dogfights, and plenty of American beer in space. We got smoked on our first mission but then started to wrap our heads around the combat and gameplay elements.

Stream is embedded below:

