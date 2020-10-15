MyGamer Visual Cast: Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PC)

Prequel to 2015’s Rebel Galaxy, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw has a large single player campaign, tons of space dogfights, and plenty of American beer in space. We got smoked on our first mission but then started to wrap our heads around the combat and gameplay elements.
Stream is embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Alwa’s Legacy (Switch) Review
Released in early 2019, Alwa’s Awakening was an original fantasy-based Metroidvania developed by Elden Pixels. Outfitted with a charming 8-bit aesthetic, this simple environmental platformer provided a straightforward experience but a decent way to spend [...]
Tamarin (PS4) Review
Half posed as a spiritual successor to Rare’s 3rd person N64 shooter Jet Force Gemini, Tamarain features a monkey armed with an arsenal of guns on a quest to liberate a Nordic world of invading ants. If you played Rare’s cult favorite shooter back in the [...]
Worm Jazz (Switch) Review
Probably best described as classic Snake meets Bomberman, Worm Jazz is a play-at-your-own-pace puzzler. Even with some dastardly designed puzzles, the experience remains casual thanks to the forgiving move system and smooth soundtrack. Playing as a [...]
Comments