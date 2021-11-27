MyGamer Visual Cast – Nuclear Blaze (PC)

This week, Gillman and Squall try Nuclear Blaze (PC), a pixeled 2D retro-style action platformer featuring a firefighter. Besides putting out fires, players also need to save cats, you know, because cats always need saving.
Check out our stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Brotherhood United (PS4) Review with stream
Taking the run-and-gun action of Metal Slug with the narrative approach of Double Dragon II, Brotherhood United is an easy going, mindless but fun way to spend a gaming hour thanks to Myoubouth and EastAsiaSoft. One of your bros gets kidnapped which puts [...]
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream
Sequel to the original Pretty Girls Panic! released just a few months ago, Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS is more of the same. My article on the original game can be found HERE. The “Panic” portion of the title comes from trying to fill portions of the screen [...]
Cotton 100% (PS4) Review with stream
Originally released in 1998 for the Super Famicom, this Japan exclusive was the second title released in the Cotton series. Like games in this niche series, the gameplay is pick-up-and-playable but the lacking quality of life features is disappointing for [...]
Comments