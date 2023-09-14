MyGamer Visual Cast – Mugen Souls Z (Switch)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, Gillman and I play through the opening of EastAsiaSoft’s Mugen Souls Z on Switch, a port of the PS3 original.

Since we distracted ourselves in conversation, we got killed during the opening Mech battle and had to restart. But we eventually figured it out once we started actually paying attention.