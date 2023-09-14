MyGamer Visual Cast – Mugen Souls Z (Switch)

by SquallSnake on September 14, 2023
This week, Gillman and I play through the opening of EastAsiaSoft’s Mugen Souls Z on Switch, a port of the PS3 original.

Since we distracted ourselves in conversation, we got killed during the opening Mech battle and had to restart. But we eventually figured it out once we started actually paying attention.

