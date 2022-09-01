MyGamer Visual Cast – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆ Breath (PS4)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 1, 2022
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Arcade beat'em up Last Beat Enhanced coming to Switch and Xbox soon
Miss Kobayashis Dragon Maid Burst Forth Choro gon Breath gameplay
Contents

This week, me and Gillman play this newly released shooter which is available on PS4 and Switch.

With colorful visuals and tricky bullet-hell gameplay, this is a quality shooter in which we get a little better with each run.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Videocasts
FeaturedPS4videocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cursed to Golf (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
5
 
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
7.0
 
Voyage (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Pretty Girls Escape
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Last Beat Enhanced

Arcade beat’em up Last Beat Enhanced coming to Switch and Xbox soon

by SquallSnake on September 1, 2022
Independent game publisher 7 Raven Studios has announced that pre-orders for Last Beat Enhanced, the action arcade-style beat ’em up, are now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.  In Last Beat Enhanced, you must [...]
5
 
Car Mechanic Pinball

Car Mechanic Pinball uses a car as a ball – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 1, 2022
Sonka will be releasing Car Mechanic Pinball on Nintendo Switch on September 23rd 2022 for $4.99/€4.99. Welcome to Car Mechanic Pinball – repair and pimp up cars for your clients! The more money you earn by flipping cars, the more you can invest back in [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums