MyGamer Visual Cast – Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PC)

by SquallSnake on June 17, 2022
Granblue Fantasy Versus
This week, Gillman and I play some of Arc System Works Granblue Fantasy: Versus on PC. Despite the wonderful art style and character design, we get side tracked and talk about current events, like the launch of the Shredder’s Revenge, and other things.

Thanks for watching and GAME ON!

