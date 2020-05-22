MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)

Originally released a free pack-in disc in marked boxed of Chex cereal back in the 90s, Chex Quest was a Doom mod that has earned a cult following especially with speed runners. Chex Quest HD has been released for free on Steam and we played through the first couple stages.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
