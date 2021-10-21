MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)

by SquallSnake on October 21, 2021
PC
Made by the same devs that made Left4Dead and Evolve, Back 4 Blood is the latest zombie shooter and easy to see its roots. Best played with a couple online buddies, this is one of those mindless shooters ideally enjoyed in short bursts. In this stream, we play through the first stage to experiment with the gameplay and check out the card system.

Featured, PC, Videocasts, XBOX One
FeaturedPCvideocastXBOX OneXbox Series X
