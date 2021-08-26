Multiplayer space-based shooter Have A Blast now available on PC and Switch

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Firenut Games announced that their first title, Have a Blast, a multiplayer space shooter that is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Have a Blast is a high-energy, kinetic, multiplayer party shooter. Blast through the most ridiculously hazardous corners of the galaxy using your surroundings to your advantage as you outmaneuver your friends and shatter your enemies into colorful little bits. Battle your way through fifteen unique arenas, like asteroids, icy comets, mythical monsters, and derelict machinery.

There are five ships for you to choose from, each has its own unique ability and requires a slightly different approach. Remember, even the strongest attacks can be countered, it’s never too late to turn the tide of battle.



FEATURES

15 arenas to enjoy with your Friends

5 ships with unique specs

Variety of game modes: Deathmatch, Mothership, Team match, Challenges

Play locally with up to 4 players

GAME MODES

Deathmatch – The last pilot standing wins the round. The first to win five rounds wins the match.

Mothership – Keep your mothership safe and it will provide you with health, ammo, and refuge. Lose your mothership and you’ll be sleeping with the space fishes

Team match – Befriend your enemies and ruin friendships in this team-based competition. Any combination of players is possible in a team vs team play.

Challenges – Demonstrate your mastery of space by completing specific challenges against AI opponents.

The game is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop and Steam for €14.99 / £ 13.99/ $17.99 USD.