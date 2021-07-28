Multiplayer shooter Have A Blast coming to PC and Switch in August

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

More than four years ago Bojan Endrovski set out to create the most chaotic competitive space brawler possible, without compromising the depth and skill required to provide a challenge for gamers.

Bojan has been making couch co-op and PVP games like the ballet dancing Bounden and sensual twister Fingle for over a decade. The team at Firenut Games is proud to present the fruits of their labours, Have a Blast is firing its way onto the Nintendo Switch and Steam on August 26, 2021.

Have a Blast is a high-energy, kinetic, multiplayer party game. Blast through the most ridiculously hazardous corners of the galaxy using your surroundings to your advantage. Outmaneuver your friends and shatter your enemies into colorful little bits.

Battle your way through the galaxy in fifteen unique arenas, with new locations coming in the future. Navigate your way through old classics like asteroids, icy comets, mythical monsters, and derelict machinery.

All the ships in Have a Blast are small and nimble, enabling you to navigate the chaos of each level. There are five ships for you to choose from, each has its own powerful ability, each requiring a slightly different approach to the competition. Beware, even the strongest attacks can be countered, remember, it’s never too late to turn the tide of battle.

GAME MODE

Deathmatch – The last pilot standing wins the round in this familiar mode. The first to win five rounds wins the match.

Mothership – Keep your mothership safe and it will provide you with health, ammo, and some refuge. Lose your mothership and you’ll be sleeping with the space fishes.

Team match – Befriend your enemies and ruin friendships in this team-based competition. Any combination of players is possible in a team vs team play.

Challenges – Demonstrate your mastery of space by completing specific challenges against AI components.

FEATURES

15 arenas to enjoy with your Friends

5 ships with unique specs

Variety of game modes: Deathmatch, Mothership, Team match, Challenges

Up to 4 players in local mode

Available August 26, 2021, on Nintendo Switch and Steam. In addition, for all those who pre-order, their game before launch will get a 20% discount on Nintendo Switch.