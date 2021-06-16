Multiplayer airplane action game Fly Together now available on Switch

Fly TOGETHER!, the multiplayer game of explosive airplane action is now available on Nintendo Switch for $15.00.
Fly TOGETHER! takes players to the skies in a race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination. Draw flight paths and avoid collisions in this increasingly challenging action-puzzle.
Fly TOGETHER! allows you to fly Solo or hand a Joy-Con to your friends and co-pilot through an expansive campaign. Complete contracts, upgrade your airport and collect a growing fleet of airplanes.
Features
- Pilot planes in a beautiful 3D world with handheld, stick, and motion controls.
- Simple and intuitive gameplay for everyone
- Seamlessly shift between single and multiplayer. Play as the solo pilot or pass the Joy-Con to friends for up to 8 players.
- Transport passengers, earn coins, and unlock new airplanes.
- Progress through exotic islands with unique themes
- Fantastic soundtrack by composer Mikkel Gemzøe
- From the Award-winning team that brought you Conduct TOGETHER!
