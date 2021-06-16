Multiplayer airplane action game Fly Together now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 16, 2021
Contents

Fly TOGETHER!, the multiplayer game of explosive airplane action is now available on Nintendo Switch for $15.00. 

Fly TOGETHER! takes players to the skies in a race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination. Draw flight paths and avoid collisions in this increasingly challenging action-puzzle.
Fly TOGETHER! allows you to fly Solo or hand a Joy-Con to your friends and co-pilot through an expansive campaign. Complete contracts, upgrade your airport and collect a growing fleet of airplanes. 

Features

  • Pilot planes in a beautiful 3D world with handheld, stick, and motion controls. 
  • Simple and intuitive gameplay for everyone 
  • Seamlessly shift between single and multiplayer. Play as the solo pilot or pass the Joy-Con to friends for up to 8 players.
  • Transport passengers, earn coins, and unlock new airplanes.
  • Progress through exotic islands with unique themes
  • Fantastic soundtrack by composer Mikkel Gemzøe
  • From the Award-winning team that brought you Conduct TOGETHER!
