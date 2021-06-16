Multiplayer airplane action game Fly Together now available on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Fly TOGETHER!, the multiplayer game of explosive airplane action is now available on Nintendo Switch for $15.00.

Fly TOGETHER! takes players to the skies in a race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination. Draw flight paths and avoid collisions in this increasingly challenging action-puzzle.

Fly TOGETHER! allows you to fly Solo or hand a Joy-Con to your friends and co-pilot through an expansive campaign. Complete contracts, upgrade your airport and collect a growing fleet of airplanes.

Features