Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 27, 2022
PC
1
0
previous article
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
Shumi Come Home
Contents

Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer SomeHumbleOnion announced that their cozy mushroom adventure Shumi Come Home is coming to Nintendo Switch simultaneously with the PC release in Spring of next year. As you can see on their social medias, this has been the most burning question followers and fans had on their minds ever since the wholesome adventure was first announced, so this must be the best news since mushrooms grew legs. Even though not entirely surprising, since the game looks to be a perfect match for the portable console community, this is wonderful news and we cannot wait to take Shumi on the bus with us and get acquainted with all the lovely quirky characters on this beautiful little journey. See you in Spring next year, Shumi!

“Seeing my Shumi on the small screen for the very first time was a dream come true!” says solo developer Noah, also known as SomeHumbleOnion “Hope you all are as excited as I am to put Shumi in your pockets soon!”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Switch
Mooneye StudiosNewsPCSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
9.0
9
 
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Super Jagger Bomb (PS4) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
 
Perseus Titan Slayer
Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial
 
Volley Pals
Arcade volleyball title Volley Pals coming 2023
View All
Latest News
      
 
Shumi Come Home

Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2022
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer SomeHumbleOnion announced that their cozy mushroom adventure Shumi Come Home is coming to Nintendo Switch simultaneously with the PC release in Spring of next year. As you can see on their social medias, this [...]
1
 
Pinball Wizard

Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2022
Frosty Pop has conjured up a real treat with The Pinball Wizard launching today on Nintendo Switch & Steam. It’s a smooth-as-silk arcade dungeon crawling adventure that sees you climbing a treacherous tower, with each floor acting as its own [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums