Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow coming to Xbox and PC soon

by SquallSnake on September 10, 2021
PC
Eastasiasoft announced an official release date for the Xbox One version of Omen of Sorrow. The horror-themed fighting game will be available digitally in North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia on September 15th. Additional platforms are also in the works, starting with a PC version coming very soon and now available to wishlist on Steam.

Omen of Sorrow is a traditional 4-button fighting game featuring monsters of classic horror and literature, powered by Unreal Engine 4 and presented in 2.5D cinematic style. As a special addition to this updated release for Xbox One and Steam, the previously downloadable fan-favorite bloody countess Erzsébet now joins the main roster, alongside a massive blood dragon at her command.

Omen of Sorrow is developed by independent Chilean studio AOne Games in close partnership with Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99, with an additional 20% discount available on Xbox One for two weeks following launch.

