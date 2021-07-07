Mommy’s Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice – trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Playstation 4
8
0
previous article
Trigger Witch gets July 2021 release date
next article
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
Weapon of Choice
Contents

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announced a new twist on the classic run and gun genre with Weapon of Choice DX coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Weapon of Choice DX is a high-energy, side-scroller with unique playable characters each with their own special weapon! Blast insane aliens, find new player characters, and choose between branching paths! The DX version improves on the award-winning XBLIG hit with difficulty rebalancing, a new widescreen layout, and uprezzed 4K art.

“I love playing run and gun games, and Weapon of Choice DX is like a Contra game on acid!” says Nathan Fouts, lead designer, “It’s all the alien-blasting you can handle, but with some innovative twists to the genre such as the ‘Death-Brushing’ ability, for retro-gamers like me who want a boost.”

Key Features for Weapon of Choice DX in 4K

  • Choice is your Weapon! Play through non-linear levels and make dynamic in-level branch decisions!
  • Each playable character has their own special weapon two fire modes!
  • Rescue unique playable characters and add to total number of playable lives!
  • Experience Death Brushing! Unlike traditional one-hit kill games, you have a chance to get out of a tight spot.
  • Reap revenge for your downed Operatives with the Vengeance Missile!
  • Scale walls and attack from anywhere with the automated Spiderpack!
  • Replay to experience different storylines with completely distinct endings! 
  • Rock out to original music with a heavy metal guitar soundtrack!
  • Remastered for 4K resolution, in wide-screen format, at 60 fps!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
Mommy's Best GamesNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
14
 
Wingspan (Xbox One) Review
3.5
 
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Unavowed 04

Wadjet Eye drops Unavowed on Switch eShop – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Nintendo Switch owners will find themselves in exactly this situation in Wadjet Eye Games’ urban fantasy adventure Unavowed, available on the Nintendo eShop. Now you need to make up for your year of bad behavior — but that’s no easy [...]
4
 
Weapon of Choice

Mommy’s Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announced a new twist on the classic run and gun genre with Weapon of Choice DX coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Weapon of Choice DX is a high-energy, side-scroller with [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums