Mommy’s Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice – trailer here

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announced a new twist on the classic run and gun genre with Weapon of Choice DX coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
Weapon of Choice DX is a high-energy, side-scroller with unique playable characters each with their own special weapon! Blast insane aliens, find new player characters, and choose between branching paths! The DX version improves on the award-winning XBLIG hit with difficulty rebalancing, a new widescreen layout, and uprezzed 4K art.
“I love playing run and gun games, and Weapon of Choice DX is like a Contra game on acid!” says Nathan Fouts, lead designer, “It’s all the alien-blasting you can handle, but with some innovative twists to the genre such as the ‘Death-Brushing’ ability, for retro-gamers like me who want a boost.”
Key Features for Weapon of Choice DX in 4K
- Choice is your Weapon! Play through non-linear levels and make dynamic in-level branch decisions!
- Each playable character has their own special weapon two fire modes!
- Rescue unique playable characters and add to total number of playable lives!
- Experience Death Brushing! Unlike traditional one-hit kill games, you have a chance to get out of a tight spot.
- Reap revenge for your downed Operatives with the Vengeance Missile!
- Scale walls and attack from anywhere with the automated Spiderpack!
- Replay to experience different storylines with completely distinct endings!
- Rock out to original music with a heavy metal guitar soundtrack!
- Remastered for 4K resolution, in wide-screen format, at 60 fps!