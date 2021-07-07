Mommy’s Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice – trailer here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announced a new twist on the classic run and gun genre with Weapon of Choice DX coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Weapon of Choice DX is a high-energy, side-scroller with unique playable characters each with their own special weapon! Blast insane aliens, find new player characters, and choose between branching paths! The DX version improves on the award-winning XBLIG hit with difficulty rebalancing, a new widescreen layout, and uprezzed 4K art.

“I love playing run and gun games, and Weapon of Choice DX is like a Contra game on acid!” says Nathan Fouts, lead designer, “It’s all the alien-blasting you can handle, but with some innovative twists to the genre such as the ‘Death-Brushing’ ability, for retro-gamers like me who want a boost.”

Key Features for Weapon of Choice DX in 4K