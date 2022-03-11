Mokoko X coming to Switch, Xbox, and PC in April

Mokoko X will be coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox on April 7.
Mokoko X is a nostalgic arcade game that draws inspiration from games like Volfied, Qix and Gals Panic. The game looks to resurrect the soul of the arcade genre while adding a modern twist.
Capture the bigger portion of the screen to assist the unlucky girls that need help against the weird bosses. There are 32 unique levels with each having different bosses and minions in Mokoko X.
