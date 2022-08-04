Mojito The Cat (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 4, 2022
Switch
0
previous article
Neogeo Pocket Color's Mega Man Battle & Fighters now available on Switch
Mojito the Cat 1
Contents
Item Reviewed

Mojito The Cat (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Cute visuals, numerous unlockable kitties, and dozens of stages available
Awww, look at that kitty cube! Pspspspsps!!

Negatives

Load times between with each new stage gets annoying quickly
The isometric perspective makes movement unintuitive and frustrating

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

Broken controls from an unintuitive perspective makes playing this movement-based game frustrating despite the adorable visual theme.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A simple three-dimension grid-based puzzle game, Mojito the Cat tasks the player with rolling a cat shaped cube over collectable items and then the goal in the least amount of moves as possible. As a quick comparison, it looks and feels a lot of like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker only with more restricted movements and alcoholic cats.

The puzzles start simple enough, just move a few squares to grab the thing and then roll to the exit, but then stage design starts to grow more complicated.  There is a slight Super Mario Galaxy world wrap feature as the player can rotate around to other sides of the polygonal world. This, in combination with elements like moving tiles and squares that break under your feet, eventually sees difficulty increase and more trial and error comes into play.

My problem with Mojito the Cat is the awkward isometric perspective. Flicking the analog stick right, for example, doesn’t move right; it moves the kitty cube down. It is very easy to make these movement mistakes, even after spending time with the game, so it becomes frustrating. The worst part, the entire basis of the game revolves around keeping track of every single movement. In fact, this is how the game rewards and grades the player after each stage. Often, I would get a low rank just because I moved the analog stick in the direction I wanted to move but that isn’t how the game understands input direction.  It is possible to rotate the camera with the other analog stick, but movement is still locked to that awkward directional control. I found using the d-pad on the Pro Controller yields the most intuitive results but never feels quite right.

Positively, the cute kitty-cube visuals are rather adorable, there are 60 puzzles to solve, and numerous characters to unlock.  Unfortunately, despite having care put into the overall theme, it is difficult to recommend a game that doesn’t control well but keeps track of every move you make.

Also Play: Fluffy Cubed  

Don’t Forget About: Splashed Cubed (Switch)

For More Cute Kitties Play: Inbento  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Puzzle, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedPuzzleRedDeerGamesReviewSwitch
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mojito The Cat (Switch) Review
6.0
 
HunterX (Switch) Review with stream
7.5
 
Hell Pages (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
R 38
FIFA – Issues that need Addressing
 
Princess Maker Refine
Princess Maker Refine is now available as stand alone Steam release
 
R 24 1
Forspoken (PS5/PC) Preview
 
th 5
FIFA 23 (Console/PC) Preview
 
MWII 002 REVEAL TOUT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Console/PC) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mega Man Battle and Fighters NGPC

Neogeo Pocket Color’s Mega Man Battle & Fighters now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2022
SNK just dropped Mega Man Battle & Fighters on the Switch eShop out of nowhere. The download costs $7.99. For reference, here is our review of Biomotor Unitron, the other most recent NGPC game to get ported to Switch as well as the Selection Vol.1 [...]
10
 
Voyage

Cinematic journey title Voyage coming to consoles in August 2022

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2022
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with Venturous, announced the up and coming release of Voyage, a relaxing and beautiful cinematic journey of exploration. Out on the 12th August for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums