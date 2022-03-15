Fluffy Cubed (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 15, 2022
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Retro platformer Inukari - Chase of Deception coming soon
next article
ASTRO unveils Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired headsets
Fluffy Cubed
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fluffy Cubed (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Super casual and easy-going puzzle game that anyone can play
Completing a stage on your first try every 30 seconds feels satisfyingly paced

Negatives

Zero replay value
Presentation might be a little too plain
Stages actually repeat towards the end, only rearranging the boxes to create difference puzzles

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.5
Bottom Line

The simple design is very approachable, contains an easy Platinum, but lacks any type of staying power or depth.

5.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Fluffy Cubed is a casual block pushing puzzler that is basically a new version of Sokobon. Playing as a cubed bunny, it is your job to push all the crates onto the colored tiles before you can move onto the next puzzle. Like so many other block pushing puzzle games, you cannot pull them so you will need to think ahead a little bit.

The presentation, from the solid pastel colored background and simple blocked tiles to the barely-there ambient soundtrack, is plain and basic through and through. This bland aesthetic works hand-in-hand with the gameplay though and there is nothing stressful about his block pushing experience. Most of the 120 stages can be cleared on the first attempt, only taking seconds to complete. If you get yourself stuck, a single button tap instantly resets the play field.

The game does not keep track of moves or time so the player is free to play at your own pace which creates a relaxing experience.  Perhaps the coolest part is the freedom the player has in completing each stage as there is often more than one way to push all the blocks to their end goal. 

The biggest downfall of Fluffy Cubed is the lack of replay value. Without a level editor, online functionality, or leaderboards, there is no reason to continue playing once you cleared that last stage and earned that easy 30-minute Platinum trophy.  I definitely enjoyed the laid-back, casual puzzle experience but it might be a little too tasteless for its own good.  It only costs a few bucks though so casual puzzle fans, younger players, and Trophy hunters might want to take note.  

Not As Tough As: Kickle Cubical (NES)

Don’t Forget About: Enchanted Path

Wait For It: Quirk (Gameboy)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Puzzle, Reviews
FeaturedPS4PuzzleReview
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fluffy Cubed (PS4) Review with stream
5.5
7
 
The Mooseman (XSX) Review with stream
5.0
 
Pretty Girls Breakers (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC
 
Revita
Twin-stick roguelite Revita now available on PC, Switch soon
 
Gunborg Dark Matters
Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC
 
mass2
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of March 15, 2022

by SquallSnake on March 15, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted now through March 21, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 [...]
5
 
ASTRO A10 Gen 2

ASTRO unveils Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired headsets

by SquallSnake on March 15, 2022
Logitech G unveiled the new ASTRO Gaming A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset. Based on the original A10 headset, the new ASTRO A10 Gen 2 offers unrivaled comfort and audio quality in a sturdy, versatile design that reduces the carbon impact, and built for the [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums