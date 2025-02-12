Moe Waifu H Fantasy is a new low-cost rhythm game coming to Playstation

Meet 5 lovely maidens and impress them with your rhythm and sharp reflexes! Moe Waifu H Fantasy is a simple and addictive action puzzler where your goal is to match your target icon at the right side of the screen to the incoming icons that fly in from the left side of the screen. Match them before they touch the target, and your score will climb, earning up to 3 stars for your performance. Fail to match them and you’ll lose hearts!

Each girl’s expressions will change in reaction to your gameplay, so don’t let them down! Can you unlock all their cute outfits, fill your gallery and complete the jukebox to win them over?

Nintendo Switch release available in Japan/Asia regions only.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: February 18, 2025

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Enjoy casual arcade-style gameplay that mixes rhythm and puzzle elements!

Match your target icon to incoming icons before they collide.

Impress 5 female companions across 15 unique stages!

Earn stars for skillful play and get closer to the ladies.

Unlock new outfits for each girl!