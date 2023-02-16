Metroidvania Lootbox Lyfe+ coming to consoles soon

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with developer Conradical Games, is delighted to announce Lootbox Lyfe+ a cross genre – Metroidvania/Hardcore Platformer experience that will be welcomed by avid gamers. Coming on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch it is due to hit digital stores with release date of 24th February 2023.

Lootbox Lyfe is ruled by the evil “Shadowleaf Irvine”. They’re a strange being who introduced Lootboxes to the Xoobotls, a species of round creatures who can be found in the world of Lootbox Lyfe. Over time, Xoobotls stopped spending money on items essential to life such as food, and water. It was soon after that bodies started dropping. Is there a way to bring the species back to its past glory? Or is this world forever in ruins due to Shadowleaf’s monopolistic endeavour?

The player will assume the role of Liam Cappello, the last Xoobotl in existence – a species of round creatures that live in the world of Lootbox Lyfe. Waking up from a long slumber only to see the world you once lived in is in ruins. The culprits of this calamity are Lootboxes.

Starting off with no powers, slowly you will gain more through opening lootboxes. Liam doesn’t even start with the ability to move, so you even have to get a lootbox for that!

The basic objective is to save your species through delving into interconnected worlds riddles whilst platforming obstacles and unlocking new areas as you obtain new movement options.

The world of Lootbox Lyfe+ is vast just like any Metroidvania, but a key difference that makes it stand out is it has no individual enemies. The world is your enemy, you’ve got to dodge spikes, platform over rivers, and avoid traps to make it far in the game. Throughout you’ll unlock many abilities such as dashing, slamming, becoming a lootbox, and more, and you’ll need to use these tools all the time.

As you progress, platforming naturally gets harder. However, you unlock new abilities through finding lootboxes, which will allow you to approach challenges in various ways. If you get stuck, you can even buy hints with coins you obtain through exploration that point you to the nearest lootbox with a movement ability. You can also find lootboxes with quick travel functionality throughout the world to make backtracking a breeze!

Lootbox Lyfe+ encompasses many interesting features, as well as lack of enemies, allowing you to approach platforming challenges in a calculated manner, and encourages you to test out many movement ability combinations, there are movement abilities: As you unlock move abilities, you’ll be able to traverse through the world more and more seamlessly. This makes backtracking a breeze, and you’ll be able to feel like a real speed demon if you apply your learned skills to the built-in speedrunning mode.Open exploration: Past the start area, there is no set path forwards in Lootbox Lyfe – you can approach the different areas in different

Orders. This ensures you never get lost because a stray path leads to another core part of the game!

Key areas to explore which include: