Metal Tales: Overkill coming in 2021

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Zerouno Games announced that Metal Tales: Overkill is coming in early 2021. The God Kuk has possessed all the guitar gods, and through them, the metalheads. Through infinite concerts, his legion of metalhead zombies is wiping out every original creation of the bands and their fans. Will you manage to defeat all the metal gods, save the world and become a metal god?

Metal Tales: Overkill is an action-adventure game where Metal and Adrenaline clash to give you the ultimate 3D roguelike guitar-shooter. Fight against the looming curse affecting your Metal brothers and free them from an ancient evil. Plan your path and play as you want with procedurally generated levels that will change the game every single playthrough.

Features of the game include:

50+ items: guitars, strings, pedals, amps, books and summons

15 different enemies

8 Guitar Bosses

4 playable characters: Are you more Metallica, Iron Maiden or Black Sabbath? Choose the character you most identify with

3 environments: Enjoy exploring different environments like Metal Den, Metal Festival and Hell

6 procedurally generated levels: With randomly generated levels, no two games will ever be the same

Local CO-OP

Mission system to unlock abilities and upgrade stats between runs

Original soundtrack and international metal bands’ songs

Metal Tales: Overkill is coming to Steam in early 2021. The Kickstarter campaign for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on October 27, 2020, and features a number of excellent bonuses for head-banging backers.