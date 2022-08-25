Metal Gear Solid (GBC, 2000) 2p Link Cable VS BATTLE MODE

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 25, 2022
2
0
previous article
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
Enable Link Cable Super Mario Bros DLX GBC banner
Contents

Metal Gear Solid (also called Metal Gear Solid Ghost Babel in other territories) is the best game on Nintendo’s Gameboy Color (GBC).

It has an awesome campaign, mixes the 2D MSX games with the 3D gameplay elements of later titles, and is just an awesome demake of Metal Gear Solid (PSOne). Players were also treated to tons of extra content including a Sound Test, Bonus stages, and dozens of VR Missions.

However, there is one feature in this stellar game that went underappreciated and never played – the 2-player VS Battle Link Cable feature!

This video explores this forgotten multiplayer mode and why it is worth a look. Hint* each player has their own screen otherwise this hide-and-seek game just wouldn’t work right.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Color
BlogFeaturedGBC
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review
7.0
12
 
Turrican Anthology Vol.1/2 (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
 
Gigapocalypse (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
 
Vikings on Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines is the next game by Owlboy creators D-Pad Studio
View All
Latest News
      
 
Islets

Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available

by SquallSnake on August 24, 2022
Developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Armor Games Studios are excited to announce the release of Islets for PC, Switch, and Xbox One! Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about Iko, a hopeful mouse warrior on an adventure in his rickety airship [...]
14
 
To Leave

RedDeer.Games announces unique adventure game To Leave for Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on August 23, 2022
To Leave is a unique adventure game, set in a fascinating world. There is only one goal. Help a suffering boy known as Harm, in overcoming his past. To Leave is the last work of one of its authors, Freaky Creations’ creative director, Estefano [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums