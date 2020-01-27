Marooners and Crash Drive 2 coming to Switch in early Feb

Game studio M2H are releasing two titles on Nintendo Switch this February 7! Party game Marooners and Crash Drive 2, both of which feature single player and multiplayer options.
Marooners is the perfect six player chaotic couch experience for having fun with friends, as the action switches between 25 different minigames and arenas.
Crash Drive 2 hands you the keys to a crazy collection of vehicles as you explore four vibrant open worlds full of secrets, races, and opportunities for wild stunts!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Ultimate Games release Super Tennis and Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator on Nintendo Switch
Ultimate Games S.A. releases two new games on Nintendo Switch. Super Tennis is an arcade game that offers quick and uncompromising fun. Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is, in turn, an enhanced simulator directed towards motorcycle fans. The premiere date of [...]
Persona 5 Royal gets new character and trailer
Join the Phantom Thieves on their next big heist! This time, a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, joins the team. Prepare for an all-new heist in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! The Phantom Thieves are back [...]
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games announced Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer and begins closed alpha testing January 29. This fast-paced dungeon crawler brings ARPG fans back to the Torchlight universe to [...]
Comments