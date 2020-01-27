Marooners and Crash Drive 2 coming to Switch in early Feb

by squallsnake on January 27, 2020
Switch
2
0
Game studio M2H are releasing two titles on Nintendo Switch this February 7! Party game Marooners and Crash Drive 2, both of which feature single player and multiplayer options.

Marooners is the perfect six player chaotic couch experience for having fun with friends, as the action switches between 25 different minigames and arenas.

Crash Drive 2 hands you the keys to a crazy collection of vehicles as you explore four vibrant open worlds full of secrets, races, and opportunities for wild stunts!

